Football round-up: Perfect starts maintained for Eynesbury Rovers and Huntingdon Town

Published: 9:30 AM August 18, 2021

James Hatch, seen playing for Arlesey Town (right), scored both goals for Eynesbury Rovers against Bugbrooke St Michaels. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Eynesbury Rovers maintained their perfect start in their new surroundings with another victory - this one at home to Bugbrooke St Michaels.

The 2-1 success makes it from three from three since been moved into the United Counties League Premier Division South and puts them second on goal difference to the only other side with three straight wins to their name, Coventry United.

It came though with a flurry of late goals.

With the game appearing to be heading for a goalless stalemate, James Hatch put Rovers ahead in the 84th minute only for the visitors to equalise two minutes later.

However, with just one minute left of normal time, Hatch pounced for his second to secure another three points.

There were three changes from the side that won in midweek at Wellingborough Town with Danny Payne, Tom Guiney and Kelvin Ossei-Addo replacing James Ducket, Joe Bradbury and Leon Lobjoit.

On a hot afternoon Rovers had the better of the first-half chances and held the upper hand without forcing a save from the Bugbrooke goalkeeper.

Twice Hatch shot wide of goal whilst an Ossei-Addo free kick was blocked and when it was fed to Jordan Brown in the six-yard box, he fired wide of the far post.

Soon after Hatch headed wide from a Cameron Hyde free kick and Hyde himself shot wide from distance.

Bugbrooke’s only worthy effort was a Greg Ling shot late in the half that missed the target.

After the break the visitors could have taken the lead but Trent Oakes fired wide from 30 yards as did Ling from a Joe Lewington pass.

Just before the hour mark Rovers gave a debut to Sam Olawale, on for Ossei-Addo, but it was Bugbrooke that almost took the lead from a quickly-taken free-kick. Ling was inside the penalty area but his effort struck the post.

For the hosts Charlie Moss and Charlie Bowen were both off target with headers before they took the lead six minutes from time.

Tom Spark found Brown with his throw in and he slotted his pass inside the penalty area for Hatch to fire low past Anton Aguilar-Rohan.

Rovers’ lead was short lived, however, as hesitancy in the defence allowed Ling to loft the ball over Josh Mollison from 20 yards.

But three minutes later Eynesbury were back in front when a Spark corner was headed home at the back post by Hatch.

Bugbrooke could have equalised in the time remaining but Mollison saved their final close-range foray.

Godmanchester Rovers are down to ninth after their first league defeat, 2-0 at home to Rugby Town.

Both goals came in the second half, the first of them just a minute into it courtesy of David Kolodynski.

Dylan Parker added the second on 72 minutes.

Both teams play Desborough Town next, Goddy hosting the Northamptonshire side on Saturday while Eynesbury travel to Waterworks Field a week later on August 28.

Huntingdon Town's perfect start to the Eastern Counties Division One North season also continued with a 2-0 win at Leiston Res.

It was their third victory, all three coming with clean sheets, with second-half goals from Marcio Martins and Thembelani Nkala doing the damage.

They top the table with their next action coming on Saturday at home to Norwich CBS, ninth in the standings after one win and one draw from their opening four games.