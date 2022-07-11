Draws for FA Cup and FA Vase throw up intriguing clashes

The early rounds of the 2022-2023 FA Cup, FA Trophy and FA Vase have been drawn. - Credit: NICK POTTS/PA

The early rounds of the FA Cup and FA Vase have thrown up some interesting but tough contests.

St Neots Town will start in the extra-preliminary round of the famous old trophy with a trip to Walsham le Willows of the Eastern Counties Premier League.

Eynesbury Rovers also have Eastern Counties opposition with Newmarket Town coming to the Alfred Hall while Godmanchester Rovers face divisional rivals Rothwell Corinthians.

Those matches take place on Saturday, August 6.

Should St Neots and Goddy both be successful though, the pair will meet at New Rowley Park in the preliminary round.

Eynesbury would go to either Lakenheath or Bury Town.

Goddy have another home game in the FA Vase, Thetford Town their visitors in the first qualifying round, and Huntingdon Town make the short journey to March Town United.

Victory for the pair would bring up matches at home to Walsham le Willows or away to Framlingham Town or Norwich United respectively.

Eynesbury enter at the second qualifying round with a trip to relegated Wisbech Town.

St Neots start their FA Trophy campaign at Coleshill Town with a home game against Leek Town in the second qualifying round should they be successful.

Saints' pre-season campaign had started with an impressive 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic's U23 side but it went off the rails slightly on Saturday, losing 4-0 away to step-three Needham Market.

The side contained a number of trialists and manager Pete Gill professed himself satisfied with the outcome and performance, saying "the only way we can bed in our new squad is to compete with sides better than ourselves".

They were due to play National League South outfit Welling United tomorrow (Tuesday) but the opponents pulled out at the weekend, leaving the club highly annoyed.

Speaking on Twitter, Saints said: "Extremely disappointed to learn that Welling United have pulled out of Tuesday’s friendly - especially as they approached us in regards to arranging the fixture.

"Apologies to all our supporters."

The next game at New Rowley Park will be Cambridge United's friendly against Notts County on Saturday.

St Ives Town meanwhile were beaten 3-1 at home to King's Lynn Town in their latest friendly and the Southern League Premier Division Central side also have a change in the management team.

Ricky Marheineke remains the boss but he is now assisted by former Welwyn Garden City and Hertford Town manager Adam Fisher.