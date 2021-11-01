Work starts now for new manager Rob Sinclair after Eynesbury Rovers are hit for six

New Eynesbury Rovers manager Rob Sinclair saw his side lose 6-1 at Coventry United in his first game in charge. - Credit: THE COMET

The size of the task facing new Eynesbury Rovers manager Rob Sinclair became clear in a hurry as they suffered a heavy defeat in his first game in charge.

Travelling to Coventry United in the United Counties League Premier Division South, they returned with a 6-1 loss and a lot of questions to be answered.

There were debuts for Luke Knight, Josh Page and Romain Walker, who came off the bench to replace Scott Sinclair in the second half, with the former getting the only Rovers goal with a well placed free-kick on 58 minutes to make the score 4-1.

Their best spell had come in the period just before that. Page had set-up Leon Lobjoit 20 yards from goal but he shot wide while a Sam Olawale shot lacked power and was easy for the goalkeeper.

But even in this spell Coventry bagged a goal, their fourth, and Sinclair now has a week to starting putting plans in place before their next game at Easington Sports on Saturday.

Godmanchester Rovers are now just one place behind them in 12th after a Ross Munro double gave them a 2-1 win at Coventry Sphinx.

Nehemiah Richard-Noel scored twice as St Neots Town lost 4-3 to Ware. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

St Neots Town were involved in a remarkable game at home to Ware, eventually going down 4-3.

They were 3-0 done in 26 minutes but doggedly fought back, equalising with 10 minutes to go.

That third came from the penalty spot and saw Marcus Milner handed a second yellow card yet an inexplicable handball by home defender Charlie Johnson gave Ware a penalty of their own, one which Liam Hope converted to take all three points.

The start was horrible but to their credit St Neots improved and the fightback began six minutes before the break when Ben Heal finished off after a Jake Battersby shot had been saved and Neo Richard-Noel had hit the post from the first rebound.

It got even better as they got to half-time just one goal adrift, Richard-Noel completing a smooth attacking move involving Battersby and Joe Rider.

The second half was proving frustrating for the home faithful but it seemed to have all been worth it when Cowling was fouled and Richard-Noel bagged his second.

It wasn't to be though.

St Ives Town meanwhile went out of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 defeat at home to divisional rivals Needham Market.

The Suffolk side had also knocked Ives out of the FA Cup earlier in the campaign and prevented another lucrative cup run with goals in each half.

On-loan Colchester United youngster Harvey Sayer was a thorn in the Ives side and had a goal ruled out before the visitors took the lead, Kyle Hammond given the freedom of Westwood Road to land a perfectly-weighted pass at the feet of Luke Ingram who made no mistake.

The second came with just eight minutes to go, Byron Lawrence getting the ball up and over the wall from a 25-yard free-kick and past the diving hand of Paul White.

Dylan Williams and Urijah Gordon-Douglas both had first-half efforts well saved by Market goalkeeper Marcus Garnham and the keeper also denied Ed Hotter and Michael Richens late on as Ives pushed for an equaliser.