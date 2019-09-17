Evie Ray and Daniel Grant beat clubmates Milosz Wajda and Ross O'Kane to win the Junior 13 double sculls and there was more success in the Junior 14 bracket where Toby Ray and Archer Pigg triumphed in the boys' class and Libby Jackson and Macie Garnham prevailed in the girls' event. The latter duo were also racing up a year.

Daniel Fazackerley, Maksim Marjanovic, Alex Hunter and Ben Hunter landed the Junior 17 quad sculls with cox Ellie Garnham.

And there was success for the eight of Dan Heathcote, Edward Adams, Iain Rickerby, Chris Jones, mark Smith, Joe Hardman, George Lindsell-Mansbridge and Gwilym Andrew, along with cox Alice Ray.

Tom Starling impressed in defeat in the Junior 16 single sculls final after leading for much of the way only to be pipped late on.

Three members of the victorious eight were also in winning form the previous weekend when taking part in the Ely Great Ouse Marathon event.

Adams, Smith and Rickerby joined forces with Andy Wood on that occasion to land the Masters C/D quad sculls honours with the fourth fastest time seen in any age group on the day.