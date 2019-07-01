They claimed five age-group triumphs - courtesy of the Under 13 Girls, Under 13 Boys, Under 15 Girls, Under 15 Boys and Under 17 Women - and overall honours at the fixture in Luton. Hunts AC talents claimed 31 individual victories along the way.

The Under 13 Girls delivered the most dominant display with Moria Howard completing an 'A' string hat-trick in the 70m hurdles, long jump and shot putt. She was backed up Grace Hart and Alex Tull who took 'B' successes in the 70m hurdles and long jump respectively.

Ella Watson (1.30m) and Hollie Baynes (1.20m) also completed a high jump double for Hunts AC in that age bracket thanks to personal-best performances.

Sprint star Lizzy Harrison completed a 100m and 200m 'A' double at Under 15 Girls level with Jess Tull claiming the 100m 'B' honours. Tamzin Digpal-Race won the hammer in that section with a 24.24m effort.

The Under 17 Women achieved a first-ever win in the East Anglian League. Maisie Isaac (high jump), Ella Reed (long jump) and Reed, Jessica Cooke, Poppy Lyons and Mae Macklin (4-100m relay) were all successful.

You may also want to watch:

Toby Carroll and Jaden Coleman provided a high-jump double for the Under 13 Boys with Aaron Hawkins and Alex Mortimer doing likewise in the shot putt.

Howard Croft and Ciaran Burke provided a pair of 1500m triumphs at Under 15 Boys level as they also won their category.

The Hunts AC Under 17 Men and Senior Women both finished third in their sections.

Thomas Smith completed a shot putt, discus and hammer hat-trick in the former category while Ridley sisters Hannah (800m) and Sarah (shot putt) were both in winning form in the latter bracket.

Jo Abel set a personal best for the third time this year in the triple jump. Her latest effort of 9.58m earned third place on the day but moved her to within a centimetre of Amy Frary's club veteran women's record.

The next East Anglian League meet is at Braintree on Sunday, July 21.