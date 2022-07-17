First or last light proving popular for anglers in blistering heat

Paul Fitzjohn of St Ives Tackle Shop landed a couple of Carp at first light. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Fishing has been difficult of late with the latest hot weather - but a few anglers have persevered.

Paul Marriot has been out on the fen drains to target the giant Rudd that reside there and while he drew a blank, his friend Trevor managed a 2lb specimen using slow sinking bread flake.

Martyn Lowe has managed a couple of sessions on a new water and landed a few Mirror and Common Carps into double figures, not bad considering the blistering hot weather.

And St Ives Tackle Shop's Paul Fitzjohn had an overnight session on a local water landing, catching a Mirror at first light before packing up to go home before it got too hot.

The best time of day is certainly first or last light at the moment.

If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, then feel free to pop in and speak to one of the staff at the tackle shop.

Alternatively ring 01480 468 196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk