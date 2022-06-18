River season opens with anglers flocking to the banks

The start of the new river season had many keen anglers heading off to the rivers and Fenland drains for the traditional midnight start.

Mickey and Adam Bartlett pre-baited a swim on a local drain with lots of Trout pellet and particle ready for an early morning session on day one.

Using a method feeder with a small pellet hook bait, they soon landed a few Bream and went home happy. More trips are planned looking for Bream, Rudd, and Tench.

Mickey Bartlett also found time for some dry fly fishing on Ravensthorpe Reservoir, which turned out to be a challenging days fishing, first losing a couple before finally landing a Rainbow Trout.

And despite the heat Piotr had some success on early morning sessions fishing for Carp before it was too hot, landing several Mirrors including a fully scaled one, all falling for the Stickybaits Krill.

