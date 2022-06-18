Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

River season opens with anglers flocking to the banks

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:14 PM June 18, 2022
Mickey Bartlett with his collection of Bream.

Mickey Bartlett with his haul of Bream. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

The start of the new river season had many keen anglers heading off to the rivers and Fenland drains for the traditional midnight start.

Mickey and Adam Bartlett pre-baited a swim on a local drain with lots of Trout pellet and particle ready for an early morning session on day one.

Using a method feeder with a small pellet hook bait, they soon landed a few Bream and went home happy. More trips are planned looking for Bream, Rudd, and Tench.

Mickey Bartlett also found time for some dry fly fishing on Ravensthorpe Reservoir, which turned out to be a challenging days fishing, first losing a couple before finally landing a Rainbow Trout.

And despite the heat Piotr had some success on early morning sessions fishing for Carp before it was too hot, landing several Mirrors including a fully scaled one, all falling for the Stickybaits Krill.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, then either call into St Ives Tackle Shop or ring 01480 468196.

Alternatively check out our website www.stivestackle.co.uk

Angling
St Ives News

Don't Miss

A knife, multiple black bags and plastic evidence bags on a police car bonnet.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Driver with 'knife and drugs' stopped in St Neots

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Museum curator Stuart Orme and antiques expert Eric Knowles who visited the Cromwell Museum for Bargain Hunt.

Bargain Hunt fans will see Huntingdon location on Friday's programme

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
More than 30 partners gathered at the Godmanchester Mill Steps to celebrate the completion of the project.

Huntingdonshire District Council | Gallery

Newly completed Godmanchester Mill Steps project showcases its...

Alexander Gilham

person
Diana Ross headlining The Cambridge Club Festival 2022.

Music | Gallery

Diana Ross reigns supreme at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022

Clare Butler & Ben Jolley

Logo Icon