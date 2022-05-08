All eyes on soaring temperatures as wind makes fishing difficult
- Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP
The Carp have been a little slow to bite of late with relentless north-east winds making fishing difficult.
Martyn Lowe finally got off the mark on his syndicate with a Mirror but there was one that got away too.
Piotr Bafia ventured down to Linear Fisheries St Johns and was also rewarded with a Mirror on his ever-faithful Sticky Baits Krill.
St Ives Tackle Shop owner Mike Bartlett has been having some good fishing on a local water landing a Common of 20lb and Mirrors of 21lb and 17lb.
He used Krill pop ups fished over a scattering of Sticky Krill Boilies on a multi rig.
Mickey Bartlett also managed to squeeze a couple of hours in on a local lake quickly bagging a 19lb Linear. Once again, a Krill pop up fished over Sticky Krill boilies working well fished on his favourite multi rig.
But with temperatures starting to soar it will be time to get the floaters out and have some fun.
For more information on the fishing in the area, then wither call in to the tackle shop or call 01480 468196.
Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk