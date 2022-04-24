Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

Easter fun in the sun for anglers

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:05 PM April 24, 2022
Lana Bartlett caught a 15lb 12oz Mirror on her first Carp fishing session.

Lana Bartlett caught a 15lb 12oz Mirror on her first Carp fishing session. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Easter not only turned out to be lovely and warm but there were many great captures reported back to St Ives Tackle Shop.

Kev McLean carried on his good form with another successful three-hour session which yielded another 15lb Mirror Carp thanks to a signature squid pop up fished over some chopped krill.

He followed that up a few days later with a a 28lb Linear.

James Gammon had a great day in his club water with two Carp weighing in at mid-doubles. He used Stickybaits Krill.

And nine-year-old Lana Bartlett went out for her first Carp fishing session with Dad Adam and was chuffed to catch a 15lb 12oz Mirror within seconds of casting out.

Adam also landed a small Common, all in just a couple of hours fishing in the evening. A scattering of Stickybaits Manilla boilies with a white manilla pop up on a multi rig proving as reliable as ever.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, either call in to the shop or call 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

Angling
St Ives News

Don't Miss

A section of the B1428 in St Neots will close for four nights. 

B1428: Section of St Neots road to close near train station for four nights

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Travellers give a caravan no choice but to close on busy bank holiday weekend.. , Doddington Monday

Cambs Live News

‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Corner House is on the edge of the Market Square in St Neots.

Pubs

Council revoke pub's licence over concerns about linked violence

Hannah Brown LDRS

Logo Icon