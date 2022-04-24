Easter fun in the sun for anglers

Easter not only turned out to be lovely and warm but there were many great captures reported back to St Ives Tackle Shop.

Kev McLean carried on his good form with another successful three-hour session which yielded another 15lb Mirror Carp thanks to a signature squid pop up fished over some chopped krill.

He followed that up a few days later with a a 28lb Linear.

James Gammon had a great day in his club water with two Carp weighing in at mid-doubles. He used Stickybaits Krill.

And nine-year-old Lana Bartlett went out for her first Carp fishing session with Dad Adam and was chuffed to catch a 15lb 12oz Mirror within seconds of casting out.

Adam also landed a small Common, all in just a couple of hours fishing in the evening. A scattering of Stickybaits Manilla boilies with a white manilla pop up on a multi rig proving as reliable as ever.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, either call in to the shop or call 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk