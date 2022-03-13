Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

Promise of spring brings plentiful bounty for anglers

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:30 PM March 13, 2022
Mickey Bartlett of St Ives Tackle Shop with a 13lb Pike.

Mickey Bartlett of St Ives Tackle Shop with a 13lb Pike. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Spring is certainly in the air and many anglers are enjoying the spoils that brings.

St Ives Tackle Shop owner Mickey Bartlett headed out to the Fen Drains for an early morning session and was rewarded with 10 pike to 13lb, most of the bites coming to float fished Lamprey in the middle of the drain.

Paul Sellens went out to his local syndicate in Earith for some carp fishing and landed two Mirrors of 19 and 22lb.

Both fish fell for PCF Sweet Amino boilies fished over the St Ives Tackle Hemp and Maize mix.

And Martyn Lowe had another great trip to the Fens for two nights with Zanders of 9lb 10oz and several Pike to just over 16lb.

With the Rivers now closed anglers will start turning their attentions to still waters where you can still fish during the close season.

An angling record was broken at Nash Lakes, situated just off the A10 towards Melbourn and Meldreth.

Most Read

  1. 1 New B&M superstore to replace town’s closed down Poundstretcher
  2. 2 Taxi company which ‘put public at risk’ fined after operating illegally
  3. 3 Updates as police close road in St Ives near A1096 after ‘bad accident’
  1. 4 Motorist suffers suspected heart attack on A428 near St Neots
  2. 5 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
  3. 6 Here are some of this week's Readers' Photos
  4. 7 Thug who left man with bleed on brain jailed for 'random assaults'
  5. 8 Drug-dealing father and son jailed after £3m cocaine found in Cambs home
  6. 9 5 of the most memorable TV show contestants from Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 County peaks above national Covid rate as vaccine figures dip

Houghton's Adam Cray was already having a good session after landing a 27lb9oz Mirror Carp when he caught a second weighing in at a whopping 37lb2, a new best for Wood Lake at the complex.

For information on the fishing available in the area, then wither call into St Ives Tackle Shop or call 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

Angling
St Ives News

Don't Miss

Julie Turner, the owner of Elizabeth's Sofa and Mattress and Bedding Outlet, sitting within the store.

Charity News

Huntingdon shop owner to donate half of her profits to help Ukraine...

Alexander Gilham

person
Marilyn Smith should have received a Tetanus booster jab after injuring her leg. 

Health Care

Woman received 'whistle blower' letters about poor medical treatment

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Malcolm Lyons was a stalwart of the community in Huntingdonshire.

Obituary

Tribute for Malcolm Lyons who died unexpectedly last week

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
65 road closures are planned across Cambridgeshire as part of the £1million Micro Asphalt Surface Treatment Programme.

Cambridgeshire County Council

Full list of over 60 new road closures planned across Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon