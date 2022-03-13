Promise of spring brings plentiful bounty for anglers

Spring is certainly in the air and many anglers are enjoying the spoils that brings.

St Ives Tackle Shop owner Mickey Bartlett headed out to the Fen Drains for an early morning session and was rewarded with 10 pike to 13lb, most of the bites coming to float fished Lamprey in the middle of the drain.

Paul Sellens went out to his local syndicate in Earith for some carp fishing and landed two Mirrors of 19 and 22lb.

Both fish fell for PCF Sweet Amino boilies fished over the St Ives Tackle Hemp and Maize mix.

And Martyn Lowe had another great trip to the Fens for two nights with Zanders of 9lb 10oz and several Pike to just over 16lb.

With the Rivers now closed anglers will start turning their attentions to still waters where you can still fish during the close season.

An angling record was broken at Nash Lakes, situated just off the A10 towards Melbourn and Meldreth.

Houghton's Adam Cray was already having a good session after landing a 27lb9oz Mirror Carp when he caught a second weighing in at a whopping 37lb2, a new best for Wood Lake at the complex.

