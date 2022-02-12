News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Anglers rushing to the banks as river season heads to an end

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:08 AM February 12, 2022
Simon Irvine caught this Perch on the Fens.

Simon Irvine caught this Perch on the Fens. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

The river season will soon be coming to an end in a few weeks so many anglers are trying to squeeze as much fishing in as possible.

After a difficult January, Simon Irvine managed to land a 2lb 8oz Perch from the Fens. A couple of hours in the morning was all that was needed using Strike King Rubber worms fished Texas style.

Neil Owczarkowski has continued to make the most of early morning sessions for Pike, landing another double on dead baits and a few smaller jacks on small jigs.

Mike Bartlett had a windy day out in the Fens landing several Pike to just over 10lb during a mid-week session using small Roach and Lamprey dead baits.

Adam and Mickey Bartlett have also been out every week with no decent fish landed yet but getting plenty of action from smaller Pike to low doubles.

All round it’s been a difficult winter for fishing but there is still time to get out there and try your luck!

If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, then feel free to pop in to St Ives Tackle Shop or call them on 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

