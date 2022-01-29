News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Biting Pike and Zander keeping anglers' spirits up in patchy weeks

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:30 PM January 29, 2022
Martyn Low with a 7lb Zander.

Although the predator fishing has been patchy to say the least, there have still been some decent Pike and Zander caught in the last few weeks.

Neil Owczarkowski has continued his good form with some lovely Pike on early morning sessions using dead baits on a local gravel pit.

St Ives Tackle Shop owner Mickey Bartlett has continued trying his luck in the Fens and despite the fishing being very slow, he has managed some nice Pike to low doubles float fishing small Roach and Lamprey dead baits close in on the marginal shelf.

And Martyn Lowe has enjoyed a good run of late. A tip to the fenland drains overnight landed Zander, with the odd bonus Pike.

Various sessions have yielded a 19lb Pike and a 6lb Zander while a local drain rewarded him with Pike of 11 and 13lb plus a 7lb Zander, all on small Roach dead baits.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, either pop in to the shop or call 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

