Mild weather makes it a merry Christmas for anglers
- Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP
Many anglers have enjoyed some great fishing over the Christmas break especially with the extremely mild weather.
Mike Bartlett didn’t waste anytime and was straight out on Boxing Day for some piking on a local Fen drain.
Setting up early in the morning he was rewarded just before lunch with a cracking 15lb Pike which took a Herring tail float fished in the margins.
Gee Brown squeezed in one more session before the year was out on his syndicate lake in Sawtry, a Mirror Carp his reward on New Year's Eve.
His usual Stickybaits Krill produced the goods yet again.
St Ives Tackle Shop owners Mickey and Adam Bartlett headed into the Fens to do some drain piking on New Year's Day.
They had a great session landing several Pike between them to just into double figures, most of the fish falling for either float fished Lamprey or large smelt deadbaits.
For more information on the fishing available in the area, either pop into the Houghton Hill-based shop or call 01480 468196.
Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk