News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Mild weather makes it a merry Christmas for anglers

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:16 AM January 4, 2022
Mickey Bartlett landed a couple of good-sized Pike on a Fen drain.

Mickey Bartlett landed a couple of good-sized Pike on a Fen drain. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Many anglers have enjoyed some great fishing over the Christmas break especially with the extremely mild weather.

Mike Bartlett didn’t waste anytime and was straight out on Boxing Day for some piking on a local Fen drain.

Setting up early in the morning he was rewarded just before lunch with a cracking 15lb Pike which took a Herring tail float fished in the margins.

Gee Brown squeezed in one more session before the year was out on his syndicate lake in Sawtry, a Mirror Carp his reward on New Year's Eve.

His usual Stickybaits Krill produced the goods yet again.

Adam Bartlett with one of the Pike he caught on a Fen drain.

Adam Bartlett with one of the Pike he caught on a Fen drain. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

St Ives Tackle Shop owners Mickey and Adam Bartlett headed into the Fens to do some drain piking on New Year's Day.

They had a great session landing several Pike between them to just into double figures, most of the fish falling for either float fished Lamprey or large smelt deadbaits.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder of baby boy will be focus of two-part 24 Hours in Police Custody
  2. 2 Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in Police Custody
  3. 3 Care level at Hinchingbrooke's Special Care Baby Unit is recognised
  1. 4 Hospital study shows daily capsules could help long Covid sufferers
  2. 5 From The Archives: The history of the old buildings in St Neots
  3. 6 Cambridgeshire heroes recognised in New Year's Honours list
  4. 7 Top dental award for receptionist Linda
  5. 8 Rail passengers warned of Covid-related cuts in services
  6. 9 New Year's Day walk at Paxton Pits Nature Reserve
  7. 10 Community group handed out 900 Christmas present after appeal

For more information on the fishing available in the area, either pop into the Houghton Hill-based shop or call 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

Angling
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kelso Lawrence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Teenage driver dies yards from home in 2am crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Garage replacement plan

Garage plans by Chorus Homes anger local residents

Julian Makey

person
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Road closed due to flooding, Sutton Gault, Ely Tuesday 28 December 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambs Live News | Gallery

Flooding forces closure of Cambridgeshire road

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon