News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Angling round-up: Predator fishing picking up with plenty of bites

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:36 AM December 18, 2021
Martyn Lowe shows off his 11lb 8oz Zander.

Martyn Lowe shows off his 11lb 8oz Zander. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

The predator fishing has really started to pick up now with many anglers enjoying some good sport.

The St Ives Lakes Fishery Pike Match took place at the beginning of December and was very successful with Nigel Twin claiming the win with 16lb.

Martyn Lowe headed off into the Fens again in search of a double figure Zander and he wasn’t disappointed.

It came a few hours after dark he landed an absolute cracker of 11lb 8oz.

Lowe also landed some bonus Pike of 13lb and 8lb, all the fish falling for legered Roach dead baits.

St Ives Tackle Shop owner Mickey Bartlett has also been out into the Fens doing some short sessions after the Pike landing a few lovely fish but nothing massive yet.

All his fish fell for simple float fished Lamprey or Joey Mackerel in the margins.

Most Read

  1. 1 ATM found in the back of pick-up truck in Upwood after theft in Warboys
  2. 2 Brother and sister from Huntingdon have won awards for their contribution to film making
  3. 3 Air ambulance at risk after laser attack
  1. 4 Man led police on ‘astonishingly dangerous’ pursuit with ‘ludicrously high speeds’
  2. 5 Best Dressed Window Competition winners announced
  3. 6 Former teacher jailed for sexual assault on pupil with special educational needs
  4. 7 Juvenile robbed and stabbed two victims in two-and-a-half-hours
  5. 8 Huntingdonshire fintech company is nominated for two awards
  6. 9 Lorry driver taken to hospital after M11 fire
  7. 10 Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in Police Custody

If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, then pop in and speak to one of the staff or give them a call on 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

Angling
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shaun Chamberlain was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court.

Huntingdon man jailed thanks to eagle-eyed off-duty officer

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A St Ives man will be spending Christmas behind bars after driving his vehicle into a police car.

St Ives man to spend Christmas behind bars

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
The Goldstraw business is now on St Neots High Street.

Traumatic impact of armed robbery on St Neots jewellers

Julian Makey

person
Drug dealer Julian Davies (right) has been found guilty of stabbing and killing father-of-five Jason Cremin (left)

Dealer stabbed and killed father-of-five after 4am drugs row

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon