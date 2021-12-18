Angling round-up: Predator fishing picking up with plenty of bites

The predator fishing has really started to pick up now with many anglers enjoying some good sport.

The St Ives Lakes Fishery Pike Match took place at the beginning of December and was very successful with Nigel Twin claiming the win with 16lb.

Martyn Lowe headed off into the Fens again in search of a double figure Zander and he wasn’t disappointed.

It came a few hours after dark he landed an absolute cracker of 11lb 8oz.

Lowe also landed some bonus Pike of 13lb and 8lb, all the fish falling for legered Roach dead baits.

St Ives Tackle Shop owner Mickey Bartlett has also been out into the Fens doing some short sessions after the Pike landing a few lovely fish but nothing massive yet.

All his fish fell for simple float fished Lamprey or Joey Mackerel in the margins.

If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, then pop in and speak to one of the staff or give them a call on 01480 468196.

Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk