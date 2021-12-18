Angling round-up: Predator fishing picking up with plenty of bites
- Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP
The predator fishing has really started to pick up now with many anglers enjoying some good sport.
The St Ives Lakes Fishery Pike Match took place at the beginning of December and was very successful with Nigel Twin claiming the win with 16lb.
Martyn Lowe headed off into the Fens again in search of a double figure Zander and he wasn’t disappointed.
It came a few hours after dark he landed an absolute cracker of 11lb 8oz.
Lowe also landed some bonus Pike of 13lb and 8lb, all the fish falling for legered Roach dead baits.
St Ives Tackle Shop owner Mickey Bartlett has also been out into the Fens doing some short sessions after the Pike landing a few lovely fish but nothing massive yet.
All his fish fell for simple float fished Lamprey or Joey Mackerel in the margins.
Most Read
- 1 ATM found in the back of pick-up truck in Upwood after theft in Warboys
- 2 Brother and sister from Huntingdon have won awards for their contribution to film making
- 3 Air ambulance at risk after laser attack
- 4 Man led police on ‘astonishingly dangerous’ pursuit with ‘ludicrously high speeds’
- 5 Best Dressed Window Competition winners announced
- 6 Former teacher jailed for sexual assault on pupil with special educational needs
- 7 Juvenile robbed and stabbed two victims in two-and-a-half-hours
- 8 Huntingdonshire fintech company is nominated for two awards
- 9 Lorry driver taken to hospital after M11 fire
- 10 Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in Police Custody
If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, then pop in and speak to one of the staff or give them a call on 01480 468196.
Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk