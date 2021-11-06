Cold never bothered Cambridgeshire anglers anyway as more venture out
- Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP
If it's cold then just put on more layers - that seems to be the mantra of anglers in the region as they continue to head to the banks.
They have been enjoying great success too.
Paul Marriott got into the double figures with Carp on his local water, with single krill wafters cast at showing fish being the winning method.
The predator season is now in full swing, and many people have been targeting pike and perch on local waters and drains, as well as the River Great Ouse.
Steve Moody ventured out to do some lure fishing and was rewarded with a 3lb 1oz Perch, a new personal best.
Pike to double figures have also been caught with float-fished mackerel proving to be the bait of choice.
For any information on the fishing in the area then either pop in to the tackle shop itself or call 01480 468196.
Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk
