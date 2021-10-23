Youngsters show angling is for all ages with catches and smiles

Published: 9:53 AM October 23, 2021

Jake Sellens nabbed this Pike on a session after school. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

A couple of youngsters have been proving that angling can be for all ages.

Blake Mannas with his record-breaking Perch at St Neots. - Credit: ALISON MANNAS

Blake Mannas set a personal best when he landed a 1lb 8oz Perch at St Neots & District Fish Preservation & Angling Society's Treasure Island using a red maggot.

The 11-year-old is a keen fisherman and likes angling "because it's quiet, calm and nobody gets on at me".

Jake Sellens has been having a great time lure fishing for Pike on his local club water using the Fox Salt and Pepper rubber jigs.

On short sessions after school, he has landed some up to 8lb 13oz.

Lure angling with plastic baits is a great way to get into Pike Fishing and October is an excellent month to have a go predator fishing.

Paul Marriot had a go for the Pike on his local syndicate catching a couple of low doubles on small Roach dead baits fished on single hook traces.

We now also have the St. Ives Lakes Fishery Winter Tickets on sale which is excellent for predator fishing starting from 1st November 2021 to 31st March 2022 at a cost of £70 for the season. Please ask in store for more details.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, call 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk