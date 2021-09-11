Carp fishing benefits as weather gets cooler into September

Published: 9:45 AM September 11, 2021

The hot-snap aside, the cooler weather as the year heads into September has provided perfect conditions for Carp fishing.

Iain Cockcroft returned to the bank after nearly two months away and was soon rewarded with a 21lb Common and two other Commons into the low doubles.

This was his first fish from a new club water too which was a great bonus.

Kevin McLean was also on his club water for a night session and using his favourite Stickybaits Krill, he landed several carp including a scaley Mirror.

Paul Marriot enjoyed more success on his syndicate water in Sawtry landing a brace of 20lb Commons.

Piotr Bafia made the long drive to Oxford in search massive Carp and he wasn’t disappointed landing a string of both Mirrors and Commons well over 20lb.

St. Ives Tackle Shop is now open for browsing but is till running a click and collect service.

The St Neots & District Fish Preservation & Angling Societ held the Coneygeare Shield on the River Great Ouse at Treasure Island and Riverside Park.

Colin Walkling took the overall win with five pounds seven ounces ahead of Malcolm Gibbs and Dave Edwards.