Fishing round-up: Anglers out and about well before heatwave hits

Published: 8:53 AM July 19, 2021

There have been plenty of happy anglers out chasing Carp.

Harry Stirling landed one over 29lb on a 24-hour session using a Stickybaits Manilla Active Wafter fished in the margins while Stickybaits Krill proved decisive again for Valius Paskonis at his syndicate at Earith Carp Lakes, catching numerous fish over 20lb plus a bonus Bream of nearly 8lb.

Harry Stirling landed a Carp over 29lb on a 24-hour session. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Ivan Woodrow also banked a Mirror of over 28lb from his private club water whilst on a short overnight session.

Out on the rivers, Paul Marriot enjoyed more success on the River Trent with a few Barbel on short evening sessions using Dynamite Baits Shrimp and Krill hook baits.

St Ives Tackle Shop is open for browsing as well as a click and collect service that includes fresh stocks of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike.

For more information on the fishing available in the area, then call 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

St Neots & District Angling Society held their Coarse n Carp Cup open match a few weeks ago on Wilden Reservoir in Bedfordshire.

John Salmon took the win with 15lb ahead of Colin Walkling and Alison Currall.