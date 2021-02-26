Changing weather but fish still biting out on the Fenland drains

Published: 6:15 AM February 26, 2021

The temperatures may have gone from one extreme to another but one thing hasn't changed over the last few weeks - the fish are still biting.

Mike and Mickey Bartlett, owner of St Ives Tackle Shop, ventured out for a short afternoon session on the Fenland drains to take advantage of the mild conditions.

And float-fishing Roach dead baits close to the marginal shelf soon produced Pike for Mike of just over 12lb, quickly followed by one of just over 11lb.

Three miles away and using the same tactics in the same drain, Mickey also caught a Pike of 12lb 8oz quickly followed by one of just over 11lb.

Mickey said: "It was more than worth the effort for a couple of hours on the bank.

"It is a good time of year to be out Pike fishing and if you are thinking of giving it a go for the first time then feel free to give us a call for some advice on where to get started and what tackle you will need for the job.

"Our shop remains closed to browsing but we are still offering a click and collect service including fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike."

For more information call 01480 468196 or go to their website at www.stivestackle.co.uk