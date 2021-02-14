Fishing round-up: Rewards for the hardy fishermen out on the cold Fens

Published: 10:11 AM February 14, 2021

Discretion may be the better part of valour but hardiness trumps that when it comes to some anglers venturing out and about.

With the weather remaining extremely cold, very few anglers have braved the elements although those that did have been rewarded.

Andy Mendy has visited his local syndicate for some Pike fishing using dead-baiting tactics and has landed some beautifully marked fish to just over 10lb.

Martyn Lowe returned to the Fenland drains for another trip and was rewarded with four Pike up to 14lb 12oz, all landed on small Roach dead baits fished under a float.

Paul Marriot was rewarded with a new personal best for when he landed a 17lb specimen from a Fenland Drain. Legering a small half-Roach in the margins intended for Zander helped him towards his his best Pike haul to date, with another one coming in at just over 10lb.

Despite the weather it is still a good time of year to be out Pike fishing and if you are thinking of giving it a go for the first time then give St Ives Tackle Shop a call for some advice on where to get started and what tackle you will need for the job.

The shop itself may be closed to browsing once again due to latest government guidelines but they are still offering a click and collect service, including a fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters and frozen dead baits for Pike.

If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area then call 01480 468196. Alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk