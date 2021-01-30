Fishing round-up: Pike still biting on the Fens despite sub-zero temperatures

Published: 11:01 AM January 30, 2021

The weather may have been bitterly cold recently but fish still need to feed as anglers across the region have been finding out.

It was the Pike who were biting for Martyn Lowe and Mickey Bartlett as the pair headed off into the Fens for an early morning session in temperatures of minus five.

Mickey Bartlett landed this Pike on a chilly day on the Fens. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

They also had to battle a half frozen drain but moving swims every couple of hours proved productive and they ended the day with about 13 runs landing Pike up to just over 12lb.

All the fish fell to a mixture of float-fished Roach and Lamprey dead baits.

Bartlett, owner of the St Ives Tackle Shop, said: "It is a good time of year to be out Pike fishing and if you’re thinking of giving it a go for the first time then feel free to give us a call for some advice on where to get started and what tackle you will need for the job.

"As the evenings start drawing out it really is worth getting out no matter how cold it is."

The shop itself remains closed for browsing due to the latest government guidelines but they are offering a click and collect service including fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike.

For any more advice on the fishing available in the area, then call 01480 468196 or alternatively go to www.stivestackle.co.uk