Carp fishing proves fruitful while Barbel stocks replenished at Offord

Published: 11:42 AM March 14, 2021

It is not quite spring just yet but better and better weather is attracting more and more anglers to the banks.

Kieran Brooks landed two Carp at just over 14lb on his local water. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Kieran Brooks went out on his local club water in some lovely mild spring weather and was rewarded with two Carp just over 14lb. Sticky Baits White Manilla pop up boilies fished over a spread of chopped Manilla boilies proving very successful indeed.

Martyn Lowe with one of the Carp he caught on his local syndicate water. - Credit: ST IVES TACKLE SHOP

Martyn Lowe has also been after the Carp and landed several small ones on a day session at a local syndicate water. Casting single pop ups did the trick for him.

Paul Marriot popped down to Long Island Lake in Earith and was soon landing two commons, the biggest going for 17lb 8oz. Sticky Baits Pineapple Wafters in PVA bags of maggots working well for him.

St Ives Tackle Shop owner Mickey Bartlett said: "Night fishing is still prohibited under the latest government restrictions but hopefully [that will change] at the end of March.

"For now though make the most of those day sessions.

"Our shop is closed to browsing but we are still offering a click and collect service including fresh stock of maggots, worms, casters, and frozen dead baits for Pike."

Anyone interested in information on the fishing available in the area should call 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

Anyone heading to the banks of the Great Ouse at Offord should benefit from work done by the Offord & Buckden Angling Society.

As well as river and bank-side maintenance, since 2017 they have introduced at no insignificant cost to the club, a fish re-stocking programme.

The latest was a second re-stocking of Barbel who have been established in the river for hundreds of years.

Alan Cook releasing the first Barbel into the River Great Ouse at Offord. - Credit: PETER TURNER

The society's Peter Turner said: "Sadly however, the last 10 years has seen their numbers drastically reduced in the river at Offord, despite the fact that as recently as 2010 there was still a healthy stock of this species.

"We introduced a re-stocking programme to revive the stocks and the recent effort saw another batch of fine healthy 10-12inch Barbel returned to the Great Ouse.

"A few from a previous re-stocking have been caught, so it's with great hope that within just a few years Barbel will once again be breeding in increasing numbers at Offord."