Phil Lee landed nine Carp in 48 hours included this 28lb one. Phil Lee landed nine Carp in 48 hours included this 28lb one.

Mickey Bartlett ventured over to the Fen Drains and by float fishing Bluey dead baits, he managed to land three Pike up to 12lb 4oz in an afternoon session.

Paul Marriot and Simon Irvine have also been visiting the Fen drains managing to land quite a few small Zander between them by fishing short evening sessions.

On the Carp fishing front Phil Lee has had another blinding session, landing nine in 48 hours with the biggest going over 37lb. He was fishing at 115 yards range and a depth of over 20 feet.

More success has fallen to Valius Paskonis’s rods again as he managed to land several Carp over 20lb while fishing his local syndicate at Earith Carp Lakes.

The Autumn really is a great time to be out fishing for all species of fish, from Carp to Pike and everything in between.

If you would like any more info on the fishing available in the area, then call St Ives Tackle Shop on 01480 468196 or go to www.stivestackle.co.uk

A big field, including four juniors and two women, took part in the St Neots & District Fish Preservation and Angling Society’s Riverside Park Shield, held at Regatta Meadow.

Prizes went to the top five places with Barry Brown coming out on top with one pound nine ounces, just pipping Keith Carne.

Ric Arber was third, junior Harlee Whammond took fourth and Steve Clark and Mark Dickerson were tied for fifth.