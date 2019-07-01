Navid Ahmed's men saw off fellow locals Kimbolton by 43 runs at St Peters Road when backing up a pleasing batting shift with an excellent bowling performance.

Runs have often been in short supply for Huntingdon & District this season, but that wasn't the case of this occasion as they posted a useful 226-9 thanks largely to the exploits of Sheraz Ali and Jahanzib Khan.

Ali made a first half-century at this level with a smart 56 while Khan saw his classy innings eventually end six runs short of a century.

Club veteran Nomi Khan and young talent Kaif Iqbal then starred with the ball as they claimed three wickets apiece to dismiss Kimbolton for 183.

Khan claimed the wicket of high-scoring overseas ace Abel Mokhuane (26) and the dangerous Hewa Atapattu (31) in his 3-21 haul while Iqbal finished with 3-32.

Isaac Clarke top-scored for Kimbolton as he was left unbeaten on 39, but it was Huntingdon & District's day as their skipper, Ahmed, was left feeling a mixture of relief and delight.

"After coming so close in so many games, it's great to get the first win on the board," said Ahmed.

"It was important to win the toss on an extremely hot day and it was an easy decision to bat first - especially as Kimbolton were a couple of players short for the start of the game.

"Sheraz's maiden 50 and Jahanzib's brilliant innings got us to a good score and we bowled well too.

"Young Kaif shone again with a great spell and the turned the ball very well.

"Hopefully this result can be the springboard for the rest of the season and we can put a few wins together."

Huntingdon & District, who head to mid-table side Blunham this Saturday, also endured a tough start to the 2018 season before powering through to finish the campaign in fourth place.