Navid Ahmed's men saw off fellow locals Kimbolton by 43 runs at St Peters Road when backing up a pleasing batting shift with an excellent bowling performance. Runs have often been in short supply for Huntingdon & District this season, but that wasn't the case of this occasion as they posted a useful 226-9 thanks largely to the exploits of Sheraz Ali and Jahanzib Khan. Ali made a first half-century at this level with a smart 56 while Khan saw his classy innings eventually end six runs short of a century. Club veteran Nomi Khan and young talent Kaif Iqbal then starred with the ball as they claimed three wickets apiece to dismiss Kimbolton for 183. Khan claimed the wicket of high-scoring overseas ace Abel Mokhuane (26) and the dangerous Hewa Atapattu (31) in his 3-21 haul while Iqbal finished with 3-32. Isaac Clarke top-scored for Kimbolton as he was left unbeaten on 39, but it was Huntingdon & District's day as their skipper, Ahmed, was left feeling a mixture of relief and delight.