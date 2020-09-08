First Strokes Godmanchester Swimming Club have been getting their swimming fix in open water sessions. First Strokes Godmanchester Swimming Club have been getting their swimming fix in open water sessions.

The squad have had to make do with open water sessions but after five months away, they have now been allowed back in their pool.

Coach John Burling said: “It must be remembered that children have had their whole world turned upside down.

“No regular school, sleeping patterns and eating habits changed and it would be wrong to expect them to just carry on from where they were before.

“But through all of these strange times, the thought of getting back to the things they love best has kept them going.

“Training takes up about 99 per cent of their involvement with the sport and while there is little chance of any competitions in 2020 the children were keen to get back into the pool.”