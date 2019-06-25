They beat hosts Wisbech, March Marlins and St Neots in the annual friendly competition which wasn't decided until the final relays.

St Ives swimmers won almost half of the races with 21 victories in 48 events. They also recorded eight runners-up finishes and claimed 14 third places.

Their squad was made up of Cathy Thomson, Fran Crocker, Lorena Prowse Garcia, Elliot Dickson, Oliver Dickson, Grace Iddon, Jack Bronstein, Roise Stevenson, Elliot Megginson, Alfie Everett, Tiernan Stevenson, Tessa Quayle, Ollie Fitt, Aidan Pottgeiter, Millie Taylor, Ewan Desborough, Anna Freeman, Tom Sprawson Keira Mavin, Toby Offord, Max Lucas, Ciara Taylor, James Quinn, Olivia Smith, Harry Everett, Daniel Moore, Alice Turner, Olivia Brown, Tom Davis, Amelia Dunn and William Coleman.

St Ives finished on 193 points with Wisbech only four behind. March took third spot on 161 with St Neots (123) bringing up the rear.