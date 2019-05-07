The 15 year-old talent competed at senior level for the first time in this event and made an immediate impact at the Luton Sports Village.

You may also want to watch:

Quinn broke his own East Region record with a fine time of 29.94 when storming to 50m success and followed up with another terrific performance over 100m.

He completed a dominant display by adding the 200m event to his collection.

St Ives Swimming Club were also represented by Fran Crocket, Chloe Butler, Lottie Flynn, Tom Davis, Harry Everett, Cathy Thomson and Toby Offord who all performed well and clocked a number of lifetime bests.