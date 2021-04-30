Published: 4:05 PM April 30, 2021

Over 100 runners teamed up to clock 850 miles across two days for the second annual social distancing relay held by Fenland Running Club.

The club was joined by members of Three Counties and the Globe Trotters running group in King’s Lynn between April 24-25 to raise funds for mental health charity Mind CPSL.

Each participant could run 30 minutes or an hour at any point over the weekend while recording their distance, some running as far afield as Fife in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In total, the relay, which also attracted sponsorship from local businesses, raised just under £2,000 and runners were provided with commemorative T-shirts and a medal.

Event organiser Andy Beveridge, from St Neots, explained: "When I put this running event on last year it was purely for something to keep me occupied, I was struggling with a lack of motivation and very low enthusiasm when lockdown first hit.

“It seemed a logical step to ask people to make donations to CPSL Mind so I started a JustGiving page. After the first event, I spoke with many people who explained they, or people close to them, had struggled at some point with poor mental health.

“This gave me the drive to do it again this year, not knowing then, we would still be in a similar socially restricting situation. I also decided the 2021 Charity Relay would be bigger and open to our friends from Three Counties and Globe Trotters.

“Next year, it would be brilliant for more clubs to join us to raise awareness and support the fantastic charity Mind."

Catherine Keating, community fundraiser for CPSL Mind said they were grateful to Andy for highlighting the importance of exercise and mental health.

She added: “Andy has inspired many others to get out on the trails. The runners have helped to raise awareness and funding for our services – a huge thank to everyone involved.”

If you would like to support Andy visit his JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frcsdr

If you would like more information on how you could fundraise for CPSL Mind, visit: https://www.cpslmind.org.uk/join-us/fundraise-for-us/ or contact community fundraiser Catherine Keating on: Catherine.keating@cpslmind.org.uk