The left-arm seamer claimed a first five-wicket haul in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League when inspiring an eight-run success against Stamford Town.

St Ives & Warboys looked in trouble when only managing to post a mediocre 145 with only overseas ace Bernie Ruaro (57) and captain Jack Haycock (30) having any success on a tricky pitch.

And the locals appeared to be destined for defeat when Stamford eased to 99-3 in their reply, but had Speed had other ideas.

He helped himself to a 5-23 haul from just 4.1 overs by claiming the final five wickets to fall - a devastating spell which included the scalp of dangerman Tim Juggins for 49.

Matt Milner also contributed well with 3-31 as St Ives & Warboys bagged maximum points to leapfrog title rivals Cambridge St Giles and climb into pole position.

Skipper Haycock said: "We were well under par with the bat, but I was still confident that we could get a result given the quality of our bowlers.

"But Stamford made it to 99-3 and we had no luck whatsoever so we started to fear it might not be our day.

"But we then got on a roll with Michael getting his first fifer at this level and Matt being unlucky not to have had more than three wickets.

"We've been involved in three close finishes now and managed to come out on top every time to keep our winning run going."

While St Ives & Warboys remain firmly on course for promotion to Whiting & Partners Division One, another local club could be heading in the opposite direction.

Ramsey dropped to the bottom of the top-flight standings after a 132-run defeat to Wisbech last Saturday.

The Fenland side piled up 274-6 with Ramsey dismissed for 142 in reply. Matt Duncan top-scored with 36.

Ramsey have lost seven of their eight completed fixtures this summer and are two points adrift of fellow strugglers Foxton. Only the side finishing bottom is expected to be relegated following the withdrawal of Godmanchester Town earlier in the season.

* St Ives & Warboys continued their chase for title glory last Saturday.

They stretched their lead at the top of Division Four North in the Cambs Junior League when beating Wilburton 3rds by 129 runs - a success which featured fine batting contributions from Mel Jessop (94no) and Jake Moore (80).