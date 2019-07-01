The left-arm seamer claimed a first five-wicket haul in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League when inspiring an eight-run success against Stamford Town. St Ives & Warboys looked in trouble when only managing to post a mediocre 145 with only overseas ace Bernie Ruaro (57) and captain Jack Haycock (30) having any success on a tricky pitch. And the locals appeared to be destined for defeat when Stamford eased to 99-3 in their reply, but had Speed had other ideas. He helped himself to a 5-23 haul from just 4.1 overs by claiming the final five wickets to fall - a devastating spell which included the scalp of dangerman Tim Juggins for 49. Matt Milner also contributed well with 3-31 as St Ives & Warboys bagged maximum points to leapfrog title rivals Cambridge St Giles and climb into pole position. Skipper Haycock said: