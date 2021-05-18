News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

As you were for St Ives Town and St Neots Town following the FA restructure of non-league

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:03 PM May 18, 2021    Updated: 4:11 PM May 18, 2021
St Neots Town took on Biggleswade in a Southern League Division One Central match

St Neots Town will take on Biggleswade once again in the Southern League Division One Central next year. - Credit: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

There will be a very familiar look for both St Ives Town and St Neots Town next season after the FA announced the make-up of the non-league divisions.

That St Ives will remain in an unchanged Southern League Premier Division Central is not a surprise.

What is though is that St Neots will take their place in the Southern League Division One Central again.

A planned restructure by the FA looked like it had been scrapped in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak but despite two seasons failing to reach a conclusion, the governing body opted to push on regardless.

They elevated 20 teams from the step below by using points-per-game, combined from the two seasons, and with a new division coming into the level, four divisions below the Football League, that many clubs could be moved to change the geographical make-up.

However, of the 20 clubs in the Southern League Division One Central next year, St Neots and 13 others were there last season.

The only changes see Colney Heath, just outside of St Albans, as the one side promoted into it while FC Romania, Harlow Town, Hertford Town, Waltham Abbey and Ware are the sides to be laterally moved across.

Most Read

  1. 1 'She would help anyone' - Tributes to much-loved Tegan Luff
  2. 2 'Armed police' swarm St Ives road in 'ongoing incident'
  3. 3 Prison for 'violent' blackmailers who told victim 'we'll stab you'
  1. 4 Man suspected of carrying knife 'in the street' is arrested in St Ives
  2. 5 Fire service to conduct training exercise in Huntingdon
  3. 6 Life is sweet! Cheesecake emporium opens in Brampton
  4. 7 Huntingdon care home is offering dementia advice
  5. 8 Hunts youngsters simply enjoying playing cricket again
  6. 9 ‘Trial of the Huntingdon Nine’ re-told to mark museum’s re-opening
  7. 10 Woman dies after being hit by lorry

Bedworth United, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Daventry Town, Halesowen Town and Yaxley are the ones stepping out.

The longest trips for St Neots will continue to be to the four clubs out in the west: Didcot Town, Kidlington, North Leigh and Wantage Town.

The Southern League Division One Central for the 2021-22 season.

The Southern League Division One Central for the 2021-22 season. - Credit: THE FA


Non-League Football
St Neots News
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New and former mayors of Cambridgeshire

Labour Party | Interview

£100k homes scrapped 'with almost immediate effect' says Mayor

Robert Alexander Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
The old viaduct at Huntingdon is being removed at part of the A14 upgrade.

Not one, but possibly two viaducts for St Neots!

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after collision in Main Street, Huntingdon.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drink-drive arrest after crash in Huntingdon

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The St Neots Street Food Festival will take place on May 23.

Celebration of food and drink at town's first street food festival

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus