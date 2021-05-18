As you were for St Ives Town and St Neots Town following the FA restructure of non-league
- Credit: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO
There will be a very familiar look for both St Ives Town and St Neots Town next season after the FA announced the make-up of the non-league divisions.
That St Ives will remain in an unchanged Southern League Premier Division Central is not a surprise.
What is though is that St Neots will take their place in the Southern League Division One Central again.
A planned restructure by the FA looked like it had been scrapped in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak but despite two seasons failing to reach a conclusion, the governing body opted to push on regardless.
They elevated 20 teams from the step below by using points-per-game, combined from the two seasons, and with a new division coming into the level, four divisions below the Football League, that many clubs could be moved to change the geographical make-up.
However, of the 20 clubs in the Southern League Division One Central next year, St Neots and 13 others were there last season.
The only changes see Colney Heath, just outside of St Albans, as the one side promoted into it while FC Romania, Harlow Town, Hertford Town, Waltham Abbey and Ware are the sides to be laterally moved across.
Most Read
- 1 'She would help anyone' - Tributes to much-loved Tegan Luff
- 2 'Armed police' swarm St Ives road in 'ongoing incident'
- 3 Prison for 'violent' blackmailers who told victim 'we'll stab you'
- 4 Man suspected of carrying knife 'in the street' is arrested in St Ives
- 5 Fire service to conduct training exercise in Huntingdon
- 6 Life is sweet! Cheesecake emporium opens in Brampton
- 7 Huntingdon care home is offering dementia advice
- 8 Hunts youngsters simply enjoying playing cricket again
- 9 ‘Trial of the Huntingdon Nine’ re-told to mark museum’s re-opening
- 10 Woman dies after being hit by lorry
Bedworth United, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Daventry Town, Halesowen Town and Yaxley are the ones stepping out.
The longest trips for St Neots will continue to be to the four clubs out in the west: Didcot Town, Kidlington, North Leigh and Wantage Town.