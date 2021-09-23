News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Exciting start as Eynesbury & St Neots Dart League resumes after shutdown

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:30 AM September 23, 2021   
The new season of the Eynesbury & St Neots Darts League began with plenty of drama.

The new season of the Eynesbury & St Neots Darts League began with plenty of drama. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

A new season of the Eynesbury & St Neots Darts League got off to a fascinating start - and a pretty good one for the RAFA club.

Their A and C teams both won by seven legs to two to top the early standings in Division One while the F squad are top of Division Three after an 8-1 win over Brampton Institute.

Three games went to the wire across the league, with the ninth leg being the decisive one.

Horseshoe beat ERFC A 5-4 in Division One, while Barlow Mow did the same over Hyde Park D in Division Two.

Anchor's win over Bell in Division Three was the other.

The highest finish was a 100-checkout by James Emmerson of Hare & Hounds A in their win over Bulls Head A in Division Two while the highlight was a 14-dart leg for Leigh Beeton of the Old Sun.

Top scores belonged to Den O'Holland (Old Sun), Wayne Bashford (ERFC B), Steve Salter (RAFA A), Steve Johnson (BVC), Dave Smith (George & Dragon B) and Steve Peck (Bulls Head A).

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in her 60s 'remains in serious condition' after B1514 crash
  2. 2 Family pay tribute to great grandfather who died in Buckden Road crash
  3. 3 Drug dealing pair caught thanks to eagle-eyed neighbours
  1. 4 Delays in Hartford due to crash between cyclist and motorist
  2. 5 Historic St Ives former grammar school site set for houses after £1m sale
  3. 6 Golf Day raises more than £800 for CamSight
  4. 7 Watch the moment E-scooter rider, 16, narrowly misses crashing into bus 
  5. 8 Do you remember the old Megatron at Alconbury?
  6. 9 New superintendent for Hunts is familiar face from TV crime documentary
  7. 10 Plea to council to halt £6.5m crematorium plan
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gunthorpe Harriers FC have been forced to make the decision after Travellers set up camp on their pi

Cambs Live | Gallery

Travellers move onto sports field forcing football to be cancelled

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A man has died following a collision in Brampton this morning September 15.

Cambs Live

Man in his 80s dies in fatal Buckden Road crash at Brampton

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Family poses with horses and carriage

Cambridgeshire | Interview

‘The most glamorous christening the vicar had ever seen!’

Tom Henman

Logo Icon
Daniel Worrall

Off-duty detective snares £200k drug dealer

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon