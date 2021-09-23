Exciting start as Eynesbury & St Neots Dart League resumes after shutdown
- Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA
A new season of the Eynesbury & St Neots Darts League got off to a fascinating start - and a pretty good one for the RAFA club.
Their A and C teams both won by seven legs to two to top the early standings in Division One while the F squad are top of Division Three after an 8-1 win over Brampton Institute.
Three games went to the wire across the league, with the ninth leg being the decisive one.
Horseshoe beat ERFC A 5-4 in Division One, while Barlow Mow did the same over Hyde Park D in Division Two.
Anchor's win over Bell in Division Three was the other.
The highest finish was a 100-checkout by James Emmerson of Hare & Hounds A in their win over Bulls Head A in Division Two while the highlight was a 14-dart leg for Leigh Beeton of the Old Sun.
Top scores belonged to Den O'Holland (Old Sun), Wayne Bashford (ERFC B), Steve Salter (RAFA A), Steve Johnson (BVC), Dave Smith (George & Dragon B) and Steve Peck (Bulls Head A).
