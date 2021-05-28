Eynesbury Rovers youngsters kings of The Valley after tournament win

Published: 8:00 AM May 28, 2021

Eynesbury Rovers U7s won their final tournament of the season on the pitch at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic. - Credit: ERFC

Eynesbury Rovers youngsters found a brilliant way to finish what has been a frustrating and horrible season - by not only playing in a tournament at Charlton Athletic's home of The Valley but winning it too.

The event, named Play on the Pitch Charlton Athletic, was held over the course of one day with some of the players even enjoying an overnight stay in London.

It began with a visit to the changing rooms for a pre-tournament team talk before the squad walked out through the tunnel with the tannoy system announcing their names.

They topped their four-team group with two wins and a draw to set-up a semi-final clash.

That needed a goal two minutes from time from Freddie Woods to salvage a draw. He then went in goal and became the hero again with two saves in the penalty shoot-out sending them through.

The final saw them face Orpington, who they had beaten 1-0 in the group stage courtesy of an Ianis Budean goal.

And history repeated itself with the same player scoring again in the same result, allowing skipper Jack McKie, who scored twice earlier in the day, to lift the trophy.

Coach Tony McKie said: "It was amazing to see the boys pull together and work so hard over the day, bonding so well off the pitch too as group of best friends.

"We work so hard at being as good off the ball as on it so conceding only one goal all tournament was amazing.

"They never fail to amaze me and are an absolute joy to coach and be involved with.

"If I didn't coach them I'd be happy to pay to watch them every week, they totally deserve this fantastic success at such a brilliant venue."

Eynesbury Rovers U7: Harrison Boothby, Ianis Budean, Kasper Burling, Joshua Butler-Spelzini, James Livesey, Jack McKie, Bodhi Naylor, Freddie Woods.