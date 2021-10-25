Eynesbury Rovers rue host of missed chances as FA Vase run is cut short

Published: 12:15 PM October 25, 2021

Robert Ducket was among those for Eynesbury Rovers who saw a chance go begging in the FA Vase defeat to Sandbach United. - Credit: EYNESBURY ROVERS FC

Eynesbury Rovers’ poor run of form continued as they were eliminated from the FA Vase by Sandbach United.

It could and perhaps should have been so different though after dominating the first half at the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground.

They only managed one goal though and the North West Counties League First Division South visitors grabbed two in the second period, scoring the winner 10 minutes from time to clinch a 2-1 success.

The game had been preceded by a minutes silence for former Eynesbury U18 player Jacob Crawshaw who was killed in a car accident.

Both sides exchanged chances in the early going, James Hatch and Leon Lobjoit off target with their efforts while at the other end Josh Mollison denied Niall Cope before Bobbie McDonnell later shot wide.

However, Eynesbury were on top for the most part and created several more chances without getting the ball in the net.

Lobjoit twice shot wide from 18 yards and Sam Olawale blazed a shot over the top.

Hatch then volleyed inches wide , Robert Ducket miscued an attempt from the edge of the box before Olawale was off target with another shot.

They even had one ruled out for offside.

The lead they had threatened to take only arrived with three minutes to go until the break, Lobjoit scoring his 15th of the season.

He was replaced by Kelvin Ossei-Addo at half-time but Eynesbury still pressed in search of a second.

Jordan Brown’s lengthy run, which had started in his own half, finished with the goalkeeper holding his shot and Hatch tried his luck with a quickly taken free kick from the halfway line but he was off target.

And after 52 minutes the Cheshire visitors were level through a turn and shot from Bobbie McDonnell.

Just minutes later Hatch almost restored the lead for Rovers but his header struck the post and as the half went on, Sandbach enjoyed their most productive spell.

Robbie Hatton headed over before Mollison was called upon to save a well-struck shot from 20 yards.

And Eynesbury 's hopes of progression were killed off on 80 minutes when a Niall Cope shot from outside the area found the far corner of the goal.