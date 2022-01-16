News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Valuable draw for Eynesbury with encouraging performance at Rothwell

Logo Icon

Graham Mills

Published: 10:47 AM January 16, 2022
The badge of Eynesbury Rovers Football Club

Eynesbury Rovers earned a 1-1 draw away to Rothwell Corinthians in the United Counties League. - Credit: EYNESBURY ROVERS FC

Eynesbury Rovers recorded only their fourth draw of the season in the United Counties League Premier Division South but their second against Rothwell Corinthians.

The Rovers' goal in the 1-1 stalemate came courtesy of a Arnis Lala strike on 16 minutes, his second in two games, one which cancelled out Jonty Busch's effort for the hosts five minutes earlier.

That came from a Marcel Rzeszutek cross but Lala's reply was something special, cutting in from the left flank before unleashing a tremendous shot into the top corner.

After a long range Zac Allen shot was gathered by Jonah Gill in the Eynesbury goal, Rovers had the better of the chances throughout the game.

Josh Brown had a shot deflected behind for a corner and from Luke Knight’s flag kick, low to the near post, Tom Hitchcock’s shot was turned behind for another corner.

Ben Walsh saw his header saved by Josh O’Connor and later an 18 yard drive by debutant Tommy Rigby was cleared by the Rothwell defence.

After the break the visitors continued to dominate possession while the hosts looked to hit Rovers on the break.

However, any attempt at an attack was broken up by the Ducket twins, James and Rob, and Jack Uttridge.

O’Connor kept the scores level as he made good saves to deny James Hatch and Rigby and Ben Walsh volleyed a defensive clearance over the bar.

Three minutes into added time Rothwell almost grabbed what would have been an undeserved winner but  Gill made a fine save tipping a Callum Traynor header over the bar.

Football
St Neots News

