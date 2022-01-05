Injury-hit Eynesbury Rovers fall to defeat at Potton in first game of 2022

Eynesbury Rovers manager Rob Sinclair saw his injury-hit side lose to Potton United. - Credit: THE COMET

Rob Sinclair was forced to field a much changed and very inexperienced side as Eynesbury United lost their opening game of 2022 at Potton United.

A mixture of illness and injury was the cause, ruling the likes of James Ducket, Jack Uttridge, Jordan Brown, Luke Knight, Tom Spark and Romaine Walker out.

But even with five teenagers in the starting 11, Eynesbury gave a good account of themselves in the United Counties League Premier Division South match, only losing 2-1.

Three players made their debuts, Jordan Chipps, signed on a work-experience loan from Cambridge United, and centre half Byron Lee-Clark started with new duel signing Dan Setchell, on his way back from injury for Bedford Town, also making his debut.

Seventeen-year-old pair Arnis Iala and Harry Murray were making only their second starts for Rovers and the former got his his first goal for the club, a consolation strike in the 87th minute.

Further misfortune occurred when Murray had to leave the field after just 30 minutes.

Two minutes into the match the visitors almost took the lead when Sam Irish came out of the Potton goal to challenge for the ball.

James Hatch won possession but his shot was touched behind for a corner.

Three minutes later Potton’s first attack ended with Cole Butler firing home from close range but he was flagged offside.

The hosts took the lead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute, Sam Willis stroking the ball home after Oliver Swain had brought down George Brinkman.

Another Potton goal was ruled out for offside before the break.

Aaron McArdle missed an open goal in the second half as he headed over from six yards but soon after the hosts made it 2-0 when Cole Butler brought the ball under control and placed his shot low and into the corner of the goal.

At the other end Hatch turned inside the penalty area but shot over, Iala’s shot was saved for a corner and a long range Scott Sinclair shot was held by Irish.

However, Eynesbury did score a late goal when Hatch fed Iala from the halfway line and the youngster kept his composure and finished smartly from 20 yards.

In the final minute Robert Ducket almost scrambled the ball home in a challenge with the keeper before a defender conceded a corner kick.

Next up for Eynesbury is a home league match against Long Buckby on Saturday, kick-off at 3pm.