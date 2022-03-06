Away day blues cast aside as Eynesbury Rovers taste success on the road

Eynesbury Rovers won away from home for the first time since September. - Credit: EYNESBURY ROVERS FC

Eynesbury Rovers recorded a first away win since September as they returned from Oadby Town with a comfortable success.

James Hatch and Romaine Walker got the goals in a 2-0 win, breaking a sequence of 12 games, and lifting them to 12th in the United Counties League Premier Division South

Rob Sinclair gave a debut to new signing Dequane Wilson-Braithwaite, a 19-year-old from Cambridge United, whilst Ben Walsh came in for Kwadwo Bugyei-Kyei.

The visitors had two early chances to take the lead, both from Luke Knight corners.

The first one, in the third minute, almost resulted in an own goal as a defender headed the ball towards his own net only for Charlie Andrews in the GNG goal to punch the ball clear.

Five minutes later Hatch saw his header hit a defender and go behind for another corner.

There were very few chances for either side with Knight firing low and wide from a 30-yard free-kick but Rovers did take the lead a minute before the break.

Jordan Brown and Hatch combined through the centre in a swift counter attack and Hatch fired home his 16th of the season from the edge of the penalty area.

Hatch should have made it 2-0 early in the second half but with time to control the ball he elected to hit Jack Uttridge’s pass first time and missed the target.

Oadby had two good chances to equalise but on both occasions Amarvir Sandhu headed wide when well placed inside the Eynesbury penalty area.

Five minutes after replacing Brown, Romaine Walker scored his second for the club. Goalkeeper Andrews came out of his penalty area to challenge for the ball but he lost out to Hatch who squared the ball for Walker to roll it into an unguarded net.

Oadby’s best spell came in the final five minutes as Andre Williams had a close range shot blocked and his second effort was turned behind for a corner.

Elliot Duffy made a superb save as he tipped Sandhu’s six-yard drive behind for a corner.

There was still time for one more chance but Rovers’ Jordan Chipps shot was held by Andrews.

Eynesbury are back at home on Saturday when they host Rugby Town.