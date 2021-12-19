Eynesbury suffer defeat at Newport Pagnell on Robert Ducket's big day
- Credit: EYNESBURY ROVERS FC
Eynesbury Rovers celebrated a milestone achievement for Robert Ducket at Newport Pagnell Town but they couldn't crown it with the three points.
Ducket made his 350th appearance for Rovers when he came on for Josh Page but by that point they were 2-0 down to the United Counties League Premier Division South promotion hopefuls and despite a much-better performance in the second half, that was how the score remained.
The miserable day was capped by a red card for Rovers' Ben Walsh with a second booking eight minutes from time.
Eynesbury had created the first two openings of the match but Jordan Brown was denied by Martin Conway while Page headed a cross from Brown over the bar.
At the other end Jonah Gill produced an excellent save, tipping Kieran Barnes free-kick over the top but he couldn’t keep out Alfie Powell’s 14th minute header from a corner kick.
Spark tried his luck with a long range shot that went wide, before he departed from the field, whilst Gill produced another fine save diving low to his right to push out Jake Watkinson’s shot.
Rovers’ keeper denied Barnes from a free-kick as he pushed the ball and Jordan Wright fired the rebound over the bar.
Most Read
- 1 ATM found in the back of pick-up truck in Upwood after theft in Warboys
- 2 Man led police on ‘astonishingly dangerous’ pursuit with ‘ludicrously high speeds’
- 3 Brother and sister from Huntingdon have won awards for their contribution to film making
- 4 Can you name new wood in Godmanchester?
- 5 Best Dressed Window Competition winners announced
- 6 Former teacher jailed for sexual assault on pupil with special educational needs
- 7 Air ambulance at risk after laser attack
- 8 Huntingdonshire fintech company is nominated for two awards
- 9 Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in Police Custody
- 10 Huntingdon man jailed thanks to eagle-eyed off-duty officer
But Newport scored again on the stroke of half-time, Jim Burnside making it 2-0 after a defensive mix-up.
There were fewer chances after the break but twice within a space of two minutes Romaine Walker showed his skill as he cut inside the penalty area but his shot was saved by Martin Conway to concede a corner.
His second attempt in a similar manner was blocked by a defender.
Newport wasted chances to increase their lead, mainly when Burnside was through on goal but was tackled by a superbly timed challenge by Jack Uttridge.
Next up for Eynesbury is a home league fixture against Godmanchester Rovers on Tuesday, December 28, at 3pm.