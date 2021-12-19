News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Eynesbury suffer defeat at Newport Pagnell on Robert Ducket's big day

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:32 PM December 19, 2021
Robert Ducket made his 350th appearance for Eynesbury Rovers at Newport Pagnell.

Robert Ducket made his 350th appearance for Eynesbury Rovers at Newport Pagnell. - Credit: EYNESBURY ROVERS FC

Eynesbury Rovers celebrated a milestone achievement for Robert Ducket at Newport Pagnell Town but they couldn't crown it with the three points.

Ducket made his 350th appearance for Rovers when he came on for Josh Page but by that point they were 2-0 down to the United Counties League Premier Division South promotion hopefuls and despite a much-better performance in the second half, that was how the score remained.

The miserable day was capped by a red card for Rovers' Ben Walsh with a second booking eight minutes from time.

Eynesbury had created the first two openings of the match but Jordan Brown was denied by Martin Conway while Page headed a cross from Brown over the bar.

At the other end Jonah Gill produced an excellent save, tipping Kieran Barnes free-kick over the top but he couldn’t keep out Alfie Powell’s 14th minute header from a corner kick.

Spark tried his luck with a long range shot that went wide, before he departed from the field, whilst Gill produced another fine save diving low to his right to push out Jake Watkinson’s shot.

Rovers’ keeper denied Barnes from a free-kick as he pushed the ball and Jordan Wright fired the rebound over the bar.

Most Read

  1. 1 ATM found in the back of pick-up truck in Upwood after theft in Warboys
  2. 2 Man led police on ‘astonishingly dangerous’ pursuit with ‘ludicrously high speeds’
  3. 3 Brother and sister from Huntingdon have won awards for their contribution to film making
  1. 4 Can you name new wood in Godmanchester?
  2. 5 Best Dressed Window Competition winners announced
  3. 6 Former teacher jailed for sexual assault on pupil with special educational needs
  4. 7 Air ambulance at risk after laser attack
  5. 8 Huntingdonshire fintech company is nominated for two awards
  6. 9 Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in Police Custody
  7. 10 Huntingdon man jailed thanks to eagle-eyed off-duty officer

But Newport scored again on the stroke of half-time, Jim Burnside making it 2-0 after a defensive mix-up.

There were fewer chances after the break but twice within a space of two minutes Romaine Walker showed his skill as he cut inside the penalty area but his shot was saved by Martin Conway to concede a corner.

His second attempt in a similar manner was blocked by a defender.

Newport wasted chances to increase their lead, mainly when Burnside was through on goal but was tackled by a superbly timed challenge by Jack Uttridge.

Next up for Eynesbury is a home league fixture against Godmanchester Rovers on Tuesday, December 28, at 3pm.

Football
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A St Ives man will be spending Christmas behind bars after driving his vehicle into a police car.

St Ives man to spend Christmas behind bars

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
The Goldstraw business is now on St Neots High Street.

Traumatic impact of armed robbery on St Neots jewellers

Julian Makey

person
Drug dealer Julian Davies (right) has been found guilty of stabbing and killing father-of-five Jason Cremin (left)

Dealer stabbed and killed father-of-five after 4am drugs row

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Kim Hunt, 55, was last seen near her home in Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Saturday December 4.

Cambs Live News

Police 'increasingly concerned' for woman missing since Saturday

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon