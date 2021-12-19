Eynesbury suffer defeat at Newport Pagnell on Robert Ducket's big day

Eynesbury Rovers celebrated a milestone achievement for Robert Ducket at Newport Pagnell Town but they couldn't crown it with the three points.

Ducket made his 350th appearance for Rovers when he came on for Josh Page but by that point they were 2-0 down to the United Counties League Premier Division South promotion hopefuls and despite a much-better performance in the second half, that was how the score remained.

The miserable day was capped by a red card for Rovers' Ben Walsh with a second booking eight minutes from time.

Eynesbury had created the first two openings of the match but Jordan Brown was denied by Martin Conway while Page headed a cross from Brown over the bar.

At the other end Jonah Gill produced an excellent save, tipping Kieran Barnes free-kick over the top but he couldn’t keep out Alfie Powell’s 14th minute header from a corner kick.

Spark tried his luck with a long range shot that went wide, before he departed from the field, whilst Gill produced another fine save diving low to his right to push out Jake Watkinson’s shot.

Rovers’ keeper denied Barnes from a free-kick as he pushed the ball and Jordan Wright fired the rebound over the bar.

But Newport scored again on the stroke of half-time, Jim Burnside making it 2-0 after a defensive mix-up.

There were fewer chances after the break but twice within a space of two minutes Romaine Walker showed his skill as he cut inside the penalty area but his shot was saved by Martin Conway to concede a corner.

His second attempt in a similar manner was blocked by a defender.

Newport wasted chances to increase their lead, mainly when Burnside was through on goal but was tackled by a superbly timed challenge by Jack Uttridge.

Next up for Eynesbury is a home league fixture against Godmanchester Rovers on Tuesday, December 28, at 3pm.