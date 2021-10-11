Eynesbury Rovers beaten late on by Lutterworth Town despite James Hatch double

Published: 3:22 PM October 11, 2021

James Hatch took his tally to 10 for the season after a double in a 3-2 defeat for Eynesbury Rovers at home to Lutterworth Town. - Credit: HARRY HUBBARD

A double from James Hatch was not enough as Eynesbury Rovers fell to defeat at home to Lutterworth Town.

The 3-2 loss saw the visitors to the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground twice go behind but it was they who got the vital fifth goal seven minutes from time in the United Counties League Premier Division South clash.

It had been a different story seven minutes into the game as Eynesbury took the lead from a corner.

Leon Lobjoit’s close range shot was parried by the goalkeeper but when the ball fell to Hatch he made no mistake, rifling it into the roof of the net.

The lead lasted just 10 minutes when a cross from the left by Louis Samuels came to the back post for Tendai Daire to head home.

Soon afterwards Rovers came close to regaining the lead but Lobjoit’s header came back off the post.

Jack Uttridge then picked out Jordan Brown down the right flank and although he got the better off his marker and got his shot away, Warren Butlin gathered the ball after palming it away.

The keeper also made a double save three minutes before the break to deny Lobjoit and then Hatch.

Early in the second half Hatch headed wide for Eynesbury before Josh Mollison saved a Joel Carta shot with his feet.

A corner six minutes after the restart gave them the lead again, Hatch notching his 10th of the season, forcing the ball home from close range after Butlin had failed to hold on.

A free-kick on the edge of the area from Lobjoit was diverted behind for a corner but a substitution for Lutterworth on 64 minutes proved telling.

Tom Marrs came on and four minutes later he equalised, a rapid break from defence ended with Louis Samuels crossed low to the back post for the replacement.

And seven minutes from time Joel Carta beat Mollison with a low shot from 18 yards to give Lutterworth all three points.