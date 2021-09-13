Eynesbury Rovers end Huntingdon Town's brilliant start to advance in FA Vase

Published: 2:22 PM September 13, 2021

Huntingdon Town's superb start to the season was halted with defeat at Eynesbury Rovers in the FA Vase.

The Eastern Counties League Division One North side lost 2-0 to the side one level above them, not only the first loss of their campaign but also the first goals conceded.

Huntingdon found themselves chasing the game early.

Jordan Brown should have given Eynesbury a fifth-minute lead but he shot straight at Quincy Shorunmu. However, nine minutes later it was 1-0, James Hatch getting on the end of a Tom Spark corner.

A Marcio Martins free-kick for Huntingdon needed a smart save from Josh Mollison and Ryley McDougald headed over from another set-piece but it was Eynesbury who had the most opportunities, Leon Lobjoit spurning three of them.

An injury in the opening minute of the second half forced Huntingdon's Henry Nkobi off, replaced by Jay Chilvers, and Town's job was made even more difficult when Robert Ducket converted a low cross from Brown, two minutes after coming on.

The visitors then had their best spell of the match after that with Martins heading wide from a corner and Kyrie Foster volleying wide from close range.

Martins then fired straight at Mollison after a good run and shot but Brown should have made life more comfortable for the hosts, putting an effort from a central position wide of the post.

Rovers will now travel to Norfolk in the second qualifying round when they will play Swaffham Town.