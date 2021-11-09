Search for a win goes on as Eynesbury Rovers downed away to Easington Sports

Eynesbury Rovers lost 3-0 away to Easington Sports in the UCL Premier Division South. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Eynesbury Rovers continue to look for their first win under new manager Rob Sinclair after a 3-0 defeat away to Easington Sports in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

They made the long trip to Oxfordshire without leading marksman Leon Lobjoit and pacey forward Jordan Brown who were both suspended.

The boss gave full debuts to new signings Oliver Swain and Romaine Walker whilst Arnis Lala came off the bench in the 63rd minute to replace Walker.

Rovers fell behind in the eighth minute when a poor back pass was sprung upon by the Easington centre forward Piers Walton.

Clear on goal, his first shot was parried by Josh Mollison but he followed up to net the loose ball.

Mollison was the busiest of the two keepers as he kept out efforts from Harry Brock, Walton and Lucas Northover.

Eynesbury had chances but after a delightful defence splitting pass by Luke Knight, Josh Page had his shot blocked by Joe White in the hosts’ goal.

In a Rovers’ counter attack Tom Spark cut in from the left wing but his 18 yard shot went low and wide of the upright.

Page was again denied by White following another excellent pass by Knight.

At half-time Charlie Moss replaced Page but he later limped off after another failed attempt to come back from injury.

In their first attack of the half Easington doubled their advantage. A low cross from the right flank by Alex Stott was bundled home from close range at the back post by Northover.

Two minutes later Mollison kept out an effort by Alfie Dunn.

Lala came on for his Eynesbury debut and within a minute had forced a save from White. However, soon afterwards the afternoon got worse for the visitors as the skipper James Ducket was shown a red card for tugging back Joe Eyre, who was clear on goal, inside the penalty area.

Nothover netted the 72nd minute spot-kick for Easington and there was no way back for Rovers.

Eynesbury now have two home matches in a week when they host Rothwell Corinthians tonight (Tuesday) before Oadby Town visit on Saturday.