Eynesbury Rovers comeback secures three points at home to Biggleswade United

After four consecutive away matches, Eynesbury Rovers returned to Hall Road and completed a United Counties League Premier Division South double over struggling Biggleswade United.

Earlier in the season Eynesbury had won 9-2 at Biggleswade and whilst the Bedfordshire club are still finding wins hard to come by, they are certainly a much improved side.

They led 1-0 at the break too but eventually the hosts overhauled that to win 2-1, the winner coming five minutes from time.

Biggleswade took an eighth-minute lead when Taylor Rhiney scored from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Jonah Gill had brought down a visiting striker.

Rovers responded, and three times within three minutes Luke Knight put in tremendous crosses from the right wing but James Hatch’s header was superbly saved by Oliver Leslie and then Hatch and Tom Hitchcock were off target with further headed efforts.

In a sweeping move down the right Jordan Chipps passed the ball to Hitchcock who laid it back for Harry Murray but he shot inches over the bar.

Later James Hatch whipped the ball into the box for Tommy Rigby but Leslie pushed his shot behind for a corner.

At the other end Rhiney volleyed an Axel Ampadu cross over the bar for Biggleswade before the half ended with another Eynesbury goal attempt but Murray also shot over.

Six minutes into the second half Leslie produced another top class save for the visitors as he tipped a Hitchcock volley over the crossbar.

Arnis Lala came on for Hitchcock and he was quickly into the action firing a shot across the face of goal.

Jonah Gill kept Rovers in the game as he saved bravely at the feet of an attacker and saved at full stretch a header from Joe Gauge.

Eynesbury’s equaliser came in the 73rd minute from a corner, the ball falling for James Ducket who fired the ball home through a crowded penalty area.

The winner came from Lala with a sharp turn and a low shot beating Leslie.

In stoppage time Hatch almost extended the hosts’ lead but his shot was pushed away by a diving goalkeeper.

Next up for Eynesbury Rovers is a home league fixture against Long Buckby on February 1.