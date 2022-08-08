Eynesbury Rovers U8s enjoy 'one of greatest seasons in Hunts history'
- Credit: Tony McKie
Eynesbury Rovers U8s have been celebrating one of the greatest seasons in Hunts junior football - having won no fewer than eight tournaments.
Their success story includes coming out on top in competitions at the stadium homes of AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient and Chelsea's Stamford Bridge.
And their biggest achievement came recently when they won the Streets Pro Xmas Qualifier against private academies and professional clubs, beating one such team 3-0 in the final to progress to meetings with Football League and Premier League youngsters.
Eynesbury have also seen four of their own youngsters signed by professional academis, including Jack McKie, Eddie Elkins and Josh Rydzek (Cambridge United) and Toby Mead, who joins Arsenal.
Ianis Budean was also offered a place in a professional academy, but turned it down in order to take up a trial at a different one at the start of the season.
Manager and lead coach Tony McKie, who is assisted by fellow coaches Jack Woods and Ashley Mead, said: "Eynesbury Rovers U8s has possibly had the most successful season any Hunts junior team has had in recent times.
"The group have won EIGHT tournaments, the majority against big sides from London.
"And I'm pretty sure having four/five players signed must be a record locally!"
Eynesbury Rovers U8s: Toby Mead, Josh Butler Spelzini, Kasper Burling, Jack McKie, Eddie Elkins, Freddie Woods, Harrison Boothby, Josh Rydzek, Ianis Budean.