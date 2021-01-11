Eynesbury Rovers youngsters raring to go again once lockdown is done

Published: 4:54 PM January 11, 2021

Youngsters at Eynesbury Rovers Football Club are counting the days until they can get back on a pitch after a successful start to a heavily disrupted season.

The two U7 squads at the Hall Road-based club took the time prior to the latest lockdown to pose with sponsor Hayley Naylor from Paws Parlour.

Coach of the teams Tony McKie said: "Despite the year we've had, she has still kindly sponsored the home and away kits for both Eynesbury teams this season."

He added: "Both teams have started the season in fantastic fashion, one playing on a Saturday in the Hunts Youth League and the other on a Sunday in the Bedfordshire Mini Soccer League.

"Both are looking forward to getting back to action after lockdown."

Pictured in the back row is Hayley Naylor of sponsors Paws Parlour while Ianis Budean, Harrison Boothby, Josh Spelzini, Jack McKie, Kasper Burling and Freddie Woods make up the middle row in the blue and white striped kit.

Sitting in the front row are Robbie Merritt, Aubin Washington, Bodhi Naylor, Reuben Hawkins and Ethan Stratton.