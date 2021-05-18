News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Eynesbury Rovers youngsters smile through the rain after being crowned champions

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:15 AM May 18, 2021   
Eynesbury Rovers U12 team photo

Eynesbury Rovers were crowned champions of the Hunts Youth League U12 B division. - Credit: KEN CHALLENGER

Rain could not dampen the spirits or hide the smiles as Eynesbury Rovers were crowned champions in the Hunts Youth League U12 B Division.

They finished the disrupted season three points clear of their nearest challengers, St Ives Rangers Colts Red Sox, after 14 games.

Rovers actually lost two games in the season, one more than Rangers, but crucially they won 11 compared to their rivals' nine.

They went into their final game of the year, at home to Brampton Spartans, needing a point to clinch the title.

But in the end a 7-1 success, courtesy of goals from Patrick Budean, Maison Izzard and Harry Gunn, was more than enough to start the celebrations.

Manager Kieron Brace said: "It capped off a great season. The coaches and I would like to thank all the boys for their hard work and commitment over the past year and to the parents for all their support."

