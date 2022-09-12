Eynesbury Rovers receive new sponsored kits
- Credit: The Eynesbury Rovers
With a new team having been picked, comes a new set of sponsors and a brand new away kit for the team.
Eynesbury Rovers U11s for 2022-23 have been announced and the team has had their away kits sponsored by Widopan products liquid waterproofing systems.
Team manager Craig Izzard said: “Thank you to Matthew Adair and the team at Widopan for sponsoring their orange away kits.”
The team is made up of Tate Clarke, Taylor Mitchelson, Sam Leher, Ryan Dean, Jack Bunnage, Jack Chapman, Francesco Cauteruccio, George Taylor, Isla Rose-Heath, Riley Izzard, Alicia O’Driscoll and Gio Clarke.
Widopan liquid waterproofing systems are used on flat roofs, balconies and parking decks.
Liquid applied waterproofing systems are one of the fastest growing sectors in the roofing industry.
Check out the company at www.widopan.co.uk.
The German manufactured products, WIDOPAN is at the forefront of waterproofing technology supplying the UK market.