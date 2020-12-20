Tributes paid to Brian Abraham on gloomy weekend for Eynesbury Rovers

Published: 2:21 PM December 20, 2020

Tributes have been paid after the death of Eynesbury Rovers stalwart and current president Brian Abraham.

He served the club in many capacities over the years having first joined in the early 70s as first-team manager when he oversaw the club’s promotion from League One to the Premier Division of the United Counties League.

A spokesman for the club said: "Off the field his contribution was immense having built the current clubhouse and the committee room.

"He went on to be a long standing committee member and chairman of the club and his place in our history cannot be understated.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this sad time."

A minute's silence was held ahead of their Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division match against Potton United, a game that simply added to the gloom around the club.

Not only does the placing of London and the south east into the newly-created tier four mean the league has been suspended again but match itself, the last one prior to the shutdown, was abandoned after a serious leg injury for Martin Danobrega.

It required an ambulance to head to Hall Road but despite arriving within 10 minutes, the game was called off with seven minutes still remaining.

It was heading towards a thrilling climax too.

Eynesbury had fought back from 2-0 down, Macsen Fraser putting Potton ahead on 21 minutes lead and just two minutes later Ibrahim Camara bagged the second for the visitors.

However, Joe Bradbury pulled a goal back for the hosts just before the break and their equaliser came with 10 minutes to go.

Sam Willis had brought down James Hatch inside the 18-yard box and although Kelvin Osei-Addo's penalty was parried by Potton goalkeeper Ryan Schmid, Charlie Moss fired in the loose ball.

Unfortunately it all became immaterial three minutes later following Danobrega's injury and it means Eynesbury go into the newest suspension period lying third in the table, three points behind leaders Biggleswade United but with two games in hand.