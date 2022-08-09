Eynesbury Rovers bow out of FA Cup after red card turns tie

Jonny Butler in action for Eynesbury Rovers against Newmarket Town - Credit: TW Photography

Eynesbury Rovers bowed out of the FA Cup after a 3-1 defeat at Newmarket Town in their extra preliminary round tie.

Rovers appeared set for their first win of the season after holding a 1-0 lead at the break.

But Kwadwo Bugyei-Kyei was sent off for two bookable offences in the space of five minutes around the hour mark, which swung the tie Newmarket's way.

The visitors levelled six minutes later and scored twice more in the last 17 minutes to send Rovers out.

Manager Mark Spavins included three new players in his side in Caleb Steele, Matteo Perkins and Michael Baulk, with fellow debutant Clinton Disemelo a second-half substitute.

Perkins fired an early shot into the side netting and saw another effort saved, before Newmarket's James Seymour had a header cleared off the line.

Seymour shot wide on 24 minutes after a one-two with Ben Robinson, before Rovers took the lead when Jordan Slama beat his man on halfway and raced away to fire past Alex Archer.

Danny Nickels-Benson went off injured before the break, replaced by Cameron Harris, and Tom Williams headed over from Michael Shinn's free-kick for the visitors.

The hosts had penalty claims turned down after the restart when Slama went down in the box and went down to 10 men soon after.

Robinson fired Newmarket level on 66 minutes and Shinn hit a post from long range before Max York deflected another effort past Evan Jeckells to make it 2-1.

Shane Fox and Slama combined to set up Kaylum Timberlake, whose shot was parried, before Joe Asensi powered a superb strike into the top right corner to seal Newmarket's win.

Rovers return to league action with a home match against Lutterworth Town on Saturday (August 13, 3pm).