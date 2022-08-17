Fox fires Eynesbury Rovers to first win of season

Eynesbury Rovers beat Lutterworth Town 2-1 in UCL Premier South to record their first win of the season.

Reece King made his debut, while 16-year-old Archie Palmer was given his first start and impressed, and Jakob Buckle came off the bench for his debut.

Lutterworth's Dante Naute-Brown sent a second-minute shot wide of the near post, before Michael Baulk fired past the post for the hosts.

Baulk saw another shot saved before the visitors took the lead on 20 minutes as Jordan Small beat Evan Jeckells.

But Rovers were back on terms five minutes later as Palmer found Caleb Steel, who picked out Jordan Slama to net his second of the season.

Warren Butlin's fingertip save denied Slama a second, but Naute-Brown hit the crossbar before the interval.

Shane Fox and Slama continued to combine well after the restart and, in the 66th minute, Fox fired into the roof of the net for the winner, 11 years to the day since netting in a 1-0 win over Rothwell Corinthians.

Butlin twice denied Baulk but Rovers had Jeckells to thank for keeping out a low shot from Harley Spencer, as Jamie Judge was named man of the match.