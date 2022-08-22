Eynesbury Rovers thank Evan for keeping score down in defeat

Eynesbury Rovers had goalkeeper Evan Jeckells to thank for keeping the scoreline respectable as they went down 2-0 to FA Vase holders Newport Pagnell Town in UCL Premier South.

In a goalless first half Jeckells made a brave save to deny former Eynesbury striker Danny Webb, although the officials gave a goal kick to Rovers.

However, after the break Newport stepped up their game and Jeckells could do little to prevent their goals although he once again saved bravely at the feet of Webb whilst making a superb save from Jake Watkinsons’ close range header.

Five minutes from time he denied Jake Newman a goal, a minute after he came on as a substitute.

Rovers included Josh Page, who has recently rejoined on loan from Bedford Town, and he impressed but they suffered the misfortune of losing midfield talisman Shane Fox through injury in the 18th minute.

Matteo Perkins came on in his place but the visitors found it difficult to create chances, with their nearest effort coming in first-half stoppage time when 16-year-old Archie Palmer whipped in a cross from the right and Martin Conway had to be sharp to push away defender Russell Short’s header to prevent an own goal.

Newport took the lead in the 62nd minute when, after another fine save by Jeckells, the ball was whipped to the back post by Short and Kieran Barnes fired home from close range.

Six minutes later Barnes almost increased their lead as his shot from a free-kick struck the post, but he was involved in Newport’s second when his cross from the right was headed powerfully home by Alfie Powell from six yards.

Try as they might Eynesbury could not get back into the game as they suffered their third league defeat of the campaign.

Coventry Sphinx visit Hall Road on Saturday, before Rovers host Cogenhoe United on Tuesday.

