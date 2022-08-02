Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Eynesbury Rovers lose 4-2 to GNG Oadby

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:31 AM August 2, 2022
Returning player, Shane Fox, set up each goal the Eynesbury Rovers scored in their last match against GNG Oadby

Eynesury Rovers fell to a 4-2 home defeat against GNG Oadby in their UCL Premier Division South opener on Saturday.

Rovers conceded twice in the opening seven minutes as Oadby’s Mason Lopes converted from a right wing cross and again from six yards. 

Eynesbury replied in the 27th minute when Romaine Walker had a corner returned to him by a defender and crossed to the back post where the returning Shane Fox headed on for Max York to score.

But the home side conceded an early goal in the second half from Nyle Patel down the right flank just three minutes after the restart. 

And after bringing on youngster Nathan McCalla for Jordan Slama, they saw Musa Bham beat the Eynesbury defence to put GNG Oadby 4-1 up in the 66th minute.

